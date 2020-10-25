-
Will suburban white women support Trump in the US election? - 6 mins ago
-
Flare-up rages on over Nagorno-Karabakh despite US-hosted peace talks - 8 mins ago
-
Italy: Police clash with anti-curfew protesters in Naples - 11 mins ago
-
Flare-up rages on over Nagorno-Karabakh despite US-hosted peace talks - 30 mins ago
-
France recalls ambassador from Turkey after ‘unacceptable’ Erdogan comments - 46 mins ago
-
France recalls ambassador from Turkey after ‘unacceptable’ Erdogan comments - 2 hours ago
-
Chileans vote in referendum: Will they get a new constitution? | DW News - 2 hours ago
-
Lee Kun-Hee, driving force behind Samsung’s rise, dies at 78 - 2 hours ago
-
Thousands of Israelis join protests calling for the resignation of Benjamin Netanyahu - 2 hours ago
-
Italy: Fireworks let off, flares burn as police disperse anti-curfew protest in Rome - 2 hours ago
Chileans vote in referendum: Will they get a new constitution? | DW News
People in Chile are going to the polls for a referendum. They’re choosing whether to keep their constitution, which was created during the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, or replace it with a new one. The vote follows a year of social unrest in the South American nation, with anti-government protesters demanding changes to inequalities in the country. The referendum is a response to the unrest. The vote is drawing out deep divisions in Chile, with those seeking to keep the current constitution warning of an end to the economic stability Chileans have enjoyed. And those calling for a new constitution say the only way forward is to leave Pinochet’s mandates behind.
