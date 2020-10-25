Chileans vote in referendum: Will they get a new constitution? | DW News

People in Chile are going to the polls for a referendum. They’re choosing whether to keep their constitution, which was created during the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, or replace it with a new one. The vote follows a year of social unrest in the South American nation, with anti-government protesters demanding changes to inequalities in the country. The referendum is a response to the unrest. The vote is drawing out deep divisions in Chile, with those seeking to keep the current constitution warning of an end to the economic stability Chileans have enjoyed. And those calling for a new constitution say the only way forward is to leave Pinochet’s mandates behind.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dwnews

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Chile #ChileProtests #Referendum2020