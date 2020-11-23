Share
China: Alibaba CEO hails recovery at conference on tech industry efforts against COVID

10 mins ago

Alibaba CEO Zhang Yong said China was gradually recovering from the economic damage of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was speaking at the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen on Monday.

