China: Authorities implement new COVID restrictions in Qingdao

Authorities imposed new coronavirus restrictions in the Chinese city of Qingdao, including quarantines in some areas, after new cases of the virus were detected, as seen in footage from Saturday.

Health authorities carried out over 10 million tests over the past five days in Qingdao city, with a soft lockdown in place including stay-at-home disposition, cancellation of all the flights to and from Beijing and obligation to self-quarantine while returning from other regions.

Citizens expressed confidence that the authorities are maintaining the pandemic spread under control and said they feel secure despite a recent spike in cases.

“The state and the government attach great importance to it, and if we cooperate well, there will be no problem”, ensured a woman.

“[The government] did a really good job”, said another one, noting “it’s much better than the outbreak at the beginning of the year. There are no worries.”

China, which was the original epicentre of the virus, has declared just over 90,000 cases of coronavirus and 4,739 deaths.

SOT, Resident (Chinese): “No problem. No problem with us. The state and the government attach great importance to it, and if we cooperate well, there will be no problem.”

SOT, Resident (Chinese): “As usual, wear a mask when going out, party less, pay attention to personal hygiene, etc.”

SOT, Resident (Chinese): “Everyone was very active. As soon as we received the notice from the government, we all hurried to find a place to do nucleic acid test.”

SOT, Resident (Chinese): “Now our body temperature and other aspects are quite good, because we have been paying attention to all aspects, so there is no problem at all.”

SOT, Resident (Chinese): “It doesn’t matter much. After the report comes out, if there is a problem, we will call you.”

SOT, Resident (Chinese): “They all did (nucleic acid test), my father is more than 90 years old, door-to-door test, my mother was very moved.”

SOT, Resident (Chinese): “[The government] did a really good job.”

SOT, Resident (Chinese): “Wearing masks, bags with hand sanitiser, disinfectant, mainly have children.”

SOT, Resident (Chinese): “Qingdao prevention and control is so good, I think there is no problem, there is no big impact.”

SOT, Resident (Chinese): “It’s much better than the outbreak at the beginning of the year. There are no worries. It’s the same as usual.”

