China bans media coverage of Disney’s Mulan release

Reuters news agency is reporting that the Chinese government has banned the media from publicising the release of the new Disney movie, Mulan.

The film has caused outrage because it was partly shot in the Xinjiang region, where China is accused of committing human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims.

Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #China #Mulan