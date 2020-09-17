China: COVID-19 vaccine will be available by November

China’s government says it may have a coronavirus vaccine available publicly by November.

Hundreds of thousands of Chinese have already been injected with experimental vaccines, with at least three companies there in the final stages of clinical trials.

But some people are accusing the government of using a potential vaccine to expand its influence globally.

Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu has more from Beijing, China.

