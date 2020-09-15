China, EU push for greater economic relations

European leaders have pressed China on its human rights record during a virtual summit on Monday.

Chinese president Xi Jinping dismissed the concerns, pushing instead for greater economic cooperation.

But he stopped short of making any concessions on European demands for greater access to the Chinese market.

Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu reports from Beijing.

