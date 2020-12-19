-
Covid-19: Millions in England and Wales go into toughest restrictions 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 19 mins ago
-
Sudanese protesters demand ‘justice’ two years after uprising - about 1 hour ago
-
India’s farmers vs. Modi’s government: Who is right? | DW News - about 1 hour ago
-
Thousands of protesters in Sudan demand faster political reform - about 1 hour ago
-
Trump downplays massive cyberattack on US government agencies - 2 hours ago
-
Europe: Morgues overwhelmed amid relentless second COVID wave - 3 hours ago
-
K-9 from the streets! Stray dog goes viral as adopted member of Rio police unit - 10 hours ago
-
Tunisia: Protest staged in front of parliament against ‘violence’ and ‘intimidation’ near Tunis - 10 hours ago
-
South Africa: Hundreds of Masiphumelele homes destroyed following devastating fire - 10 hours ago
-
China: Flame-throwing drone burns wasp nests near Chongqing - 10 hours ago
China: Flame-throwing drone burns wasp nests near Chongqing
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory Credit: Chongqing Blue Sky Rescue
A flame-throwing drone burnt wasp nests near the city of Chongqing in the Zhong County, in early December.
The drone was seen bursting flames on nests on trees and on the ground.
According to media reports, the Blue Sky Rescue, a Chinese NGO raised around 80,000 yuan (€10,000 or $12,200) to buy and equip the drone.
More than 100 nests are expected to be burnt, as wasps have been reported to be the cause of a series of deaths in rural China.
#China #Chongqing #drone #wasp #nets
Video ID: 20201218-037
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly