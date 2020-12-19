China: Flame-throwing drone burns wasp nests near Chongqing

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A flame-throwing drone burnt wasp nests near the city of Chongqing in the Zhong County, in early December.

The drone was seen bursting flames on nests on trees and on the ground.

According to media reports, the Blue Sky Rescue, a Chinese NGO raised around 80,000 yuan (€10,000 or $12,200) to buy and equip the drone.

More than 100 nests are expected to be burnt, as wasps have been reported to be the cause of a series of deaths in rural China.

