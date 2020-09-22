-
Zarie Sibony, survivor of the Hyper Cacher attack - 2 hours ago
-
Venice in times of Covid-19 - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE: WHO’s Kluge and WHO Representative for Russia Vujnovic hold joint presser in Moscow - 2 hours ago
-
Belongings of Holocaust survivor behind “The Pianist” movie go for auction in Warsaw - 2 hours ago
-
UK’s Johnson urges Britons to ‘work from home’ amid surge in Covid-19 cases - 2 hours ago
-
China: “Great expectations” says Beijing as 500-day countdown to Winter Olympics kicks off - 2 hours ago
-
EU Drug Report 2020: Party pills out of fashion, online dealing and over-50s overdose spike - 3 hours ago
-
Russia: WHO”s Europe director thanks Moscow for developing COVID-19 vaccine - 3 hours ago
-
Trying to revive and protect Indonesia’s mangroves - 4 hours ago
-
Pop stars risking their careers for all-access documentaries? – BBC - 4 hours ago
China: “Great expectations” says Beijing as 500-day countdown to Winter Olympics kicks off
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) held a press briefing in Beijing on Monday, on what marks the 500-day countdown before the Olympic Winter Games of 2022 kick off.
The Chinese capital will be the world’s first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics, after having staged the 2008 Summer Olympics.
“We will work with our partners to ensure the Beijing Winter Olympic Games become a wonderful and excellent Olympic legacy,” the MOFA spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.
Wenbin also commented on recent calls to move Winter Olympics out of China over the country’s human rights record, saying that it was a “wrong act to politicise sport events, which also violates the Olympic Charter’s spirit and interferes with and undermines the development of the international human rights cause.”
The Olympic Winter Games are scheduled to take place in Beijing from February 4 to February 20, 2022.
Video ID: 20200922-025
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200922-025
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly