China: “Great expectations” says Beijing as 500-day countdown to Winter Olympics kicks off

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) held a press briefing in Beijing on Monday, on what marks the 500-day countdown before the Olympic Winter Games of 2022 kick off.

The Chinese capital will be the world’s first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics, after having staged the 2008 Summer Olympics.

“We will work with our partners to ensure the Beijing Winter Olympic Games become a wonderful and excellent Olympic legacy,” the MOFA spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

Wenbin also commented on recent calls to move Winter Olympics out of China over the country’s human rights record, saying that it was a “wrong act to politicise sport events, which also violates the Olympic Charter’s spirit and interferes with and undermines the development of the international human rights cause.”

The Olympic Winter Games are scheduled to take place in Beijing from February 4 to February 20, 2022.

