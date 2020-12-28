China jails citizen journalist over Wuhan videos | DW News

Zhang Zhan is paying the price for speaking out. The citizen journalist has been sentenced to four years in prison for reporting on Wuhan’s COVID-19 outbreak during the early months of the pandemic.

Her firsthand accounts of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan challenged China’s official narrative of an epidemic under control.

Security was tight at the Shanghai court where her lawyers arrived for the sentencing. Zhang was detained in May after posting videos criticizing the government’s response to the outbreak. Lawyers for the 37-year-old say she has been on a hunger strike and is in poor health.

