-
Pakistan: Ten of thousands attend massive opposition rally despite pandemic - 4 mins ago
-
In Motherland, Christmas comes but once a year, and thank God for that! – BBC - 12 mins ago
-
Why did it take Trump so long to sign the COVID-19 bill? | DW News - 25 mins ago
-
Nashville explosion: FBI says suspect died in the blast - 49 mins ago
-
Iran: Human testing of COVID vaccine to begin after animal trials - about 1 hour ago
-
China jails citizen journalist over Wuhan videos | DW News - 2 hours ago
-
2020 – Best of Ruptly - 2 hours ago
-
Trump signs COVID relief bill amid pressure, but adds conditions - 2 hours ago
-
‘Catastrophic’ humanitarian situation as snowstorm hits burnt-down Lipa camp - 3 hours ago
-
Monks to live stream ‘Joya-no-Kane’ bell ringing ceremony for New Year’s Eve - 3 hours ago
China jails citizen journalist over Wuhan videos | DW News
Zhang Zhan is paying the price for speaking out. The citizen journalist has been sentenced to four years in prison for reporting on Wuhan’s COVID-19 outbreak during the early months of the pandemic.
Her firsthand accounts of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan challenged China’s official narrative of an epidemic under control.
Security was tight at the Shanghai court where her lawyers arrived for the sentencing. Zhang was detained in May after posting videos criticizing the government’s response to the outbreak. Lawyers for the 37-year-old say she has been on a hunger strike and is in poor health.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dwnews
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Wuhan #Covid-19 #Reporting