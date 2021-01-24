-
China rescues 11 miners after 14 days trapped underground
Eleven miners have been rescued in China’s northeast after being trapped underground for two weeks.
They were among 22 caught in a blast at a gold mine in Shandong province.
At least one miner is known to have died while the condition of the others is unknown.
Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley reports.
