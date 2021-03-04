China set for its largest political meeting

China’s largest political meeting is starting on Friday. Some 3,000 officials will meet in Beijing to set the government’s plan for coming years. The meeting comes as China faces an increasingly tense global environment, including strained relations with the United States.

Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu reports from Beijing.

