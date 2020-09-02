-
Quarantine restrictions for travellers from Greece | Watch @BBC News live on iPlayer – BBC - 14 mins ago
-
Australia falls into recession after almost 30 years of growth - 28 mins ago
-
Family of arrested ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero believe he was kidnapped - 34 mins ago
-
Trump fuels partisan divide at Kenosha visit | DW News - 42 mins ago
-
Bulgaria unrest: voices from protests demand to be heard in Brussels - about 1 hour ago
-
Khmer Rouge prison commander Duch dies at age of 77 - about 1 hour ago
-
In Lebanon, Macron offers the carrot or the stick - 2 hours ago
-
Trump visits Kenosha, calls protests for racial justice ‘domestic terror’ - 2 hours ago
-
France to relive Charlie Hebdo attacks as landmark terror trial opens in Paris court - 2 hours ago
-
Khmer Rouge prison commander ‘Comrade Duch’ dies at 77 in Cambodia - 2 hours ago
China: Students “excited” as all schools reopen in Wuhan
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Students returned to school to start the new semester in Wuhan after all schools reopened in the city believed to be the epicentre of COVID-19 virus, as seen at Zhongjiacun Primary School, on Tuesday.
Around 1.4 millions children returned to school as a total of 2,842 institutions for education reopened. The municipality reopened all schools and kindergartens for the first time in seven months. Secondary schools had already reopened in May.
Wuhan was the epicentre of COVID-19 and was under lockdown for 76 days. According to reports, it has not seen any case of local transmission since May 18.
Authorities have asked institutions to uphold safety measures and follow health guidelines. Students are required to wear masks and avoid taking public transport.
Video ID: 20200902-007
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200902-007
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly