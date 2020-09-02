China: Students “excited” as all schools reopen in Wuhan

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Students returned to school to start the new semester in Wuhan after all schools reopened in the city believed to be the epicentre of COVID-19 virus, as seen at Zhongjiacun Primary School, on Tuesday.

Around 1.4 millions children returned to school as a total of 2,842 institutions for education reopened. The municipality reopened all schools and kindergartens for the first time in seven months. Secondary schools had already reopened in May.

Wuhan was the epicentre of COVID-19 and was under lockdown for 76 days. According to reports, it has not seen any case of local transmission since May 18.

Authorities have asked institutions to uphold safety measures and follow health guidelines. Students are required to wear masks and avoid taking public transport.

Video ID: 20200902-007

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200902-007

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly