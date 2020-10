China tests 4.7m in three days after garment factory outbreak

A single case of coronavirus in China on Saturday set off a mass testing operation in the province of Xinjiang. Local authorities have since tested the entire 4.75 million population of the Kashgar area, finding more than 100 cases, all linked to a garment factory.

