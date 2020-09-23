-
China: Trump ‘spreading political virus’ at United Nations
The number of people who have died from the coronavirus in the United States has now reached 200,000.
And on the day that grim milestone was reached, President Donald Trump again put the blame on China.
In an address to the UN General Assembly, he slammed the country for unleashing “this plague on the world”.
In response, China called for unity in the fight against COVID-19.
Al Jazeera’s James Bays reports from the United Nations.
