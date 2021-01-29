China: WHO team visits Wuhan hospital where early COVID cases were treated

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A World Health Organisation (WHO) expert team headed to a hospital in Wuhan where some of the earliest cases of coronavirus were treated on Friday.

The team could be seen leaving their hotel in the city before visiting the Hubei Provincial Hospital of Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine, where they were set to interview experts.

The visit was the team’s first foray into the field after they finished a two week quarantine period on Thursday, with the experts set to continue their work investigating the origins of the pandemic, in the city where it is thought to have begun, for a further two weeks.

On Twitter the WHO said that the team “plans to visit hospitals, laboratories and markets,” with field visits set to include “the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Huanan market, Wuhan CDC laboratory,” while they also plan to “speak with early responders and some of the first COVID-19 patients.”

