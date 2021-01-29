-
How is Europe transitioning to the green side? - 41 mins ago
-
European Medicines Agency recommends approving AstraZeneca COVID vaccine for people over 18 | LIVE - 2 hours ago
-
US offers Taiwan support after Chinese military incursions | DW News - 2 hours ago
-
China: WHO team visits Wuhan hospital where early COVID cases were treated - 3 hours ago
-
How an Irish saint’s day has become a celebration of feminism - 3 hours ago
-
Germany: Berlin welcomes Biden administration’s intention to return to Iran nuclear deal - 3 hours ago
-
Japan: “We are determined to deliver the games” – PM Suga - 3 hours ago
-
Katie and Harvey face tough decisions as Harvey transitions into adulthood – BBC - 3 hours ago
-
Thailand vaccine roll-out: Critics say royal influence compromising process - 4 hours ago
-
Covid-19 pandemic in Portugal: Country faces world’s worst virus surge - 4 hours ago
China: WHO team visits Wuhan hospital where early COVID cases were treated
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A World Health Organisation (WHO) expert team headed to a hospital in Wuhan where some of the earliest cases of coronavirus were treated on Friday.
The team could be seen leaving their hotel in the city before visiting the Hubei Provincial Hospital of Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine, where they were set to interview experts.
The visit was the team’s first foray into the field after they finished a two week quarantine period on Thursday, with the experts set to continue their work investigating the origins of the pandemic, in the city where it is thought to have begun, for a further two weeks.
On Twitter the WHO said that the team “plans to visit hospitals, laboratories and markets,” with field visits set to include “the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Huanan market, Wuhan CDC laboratory,” while they also plan to “speak with early responders and some of the first COVID-19 patients.”
#WHO #WorldHealthOrganisation #China #Wuhan #COVID19 #coronavirus
Video ID: 20210129-012
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210129-012
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly