China’s Mars probe spacecraft is due to enter the red planet’s orbit within a month after traveling 400m kilometres since its launch in July

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2021/01/03/china-s-mars-probe-tianwen-1-expected-to-enter-the-red-planet-s-orbit-next-month

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Subscribe to our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#World