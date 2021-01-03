-
Climate activist Greta Thunberg turns 18 | DW News - 7 hours ago
-
Argentina: Fans flood Buenos Aires ahead of River vs Boca clash - 9 hours ago
-
LIVE: Rally in Baghdad on anniversary of Soleimani and Al Muhandi’s deaths - 9 hours ago
-
Israel aims to vaccinate 2 million people by end of January - 9 hours ago
-
UK: Area near London”s Shard cordoned off following reports of threat - 9 hours ago
-
China’s Mars probe Tianwen-1 expected to enter the red planet’s orbit next month - 9 hours ago
-
How has the coronavirus pandemic changed the lives of young people? | DW News - 9 hours ago
-
Germany: Firefighters deployed after fire erupts at Berlin metro station - 10 hours ago
-
Rewilding Ibera: Efforts made to save Argentina’s wetlands - 11 hours ago
-
Indonesia salt farmers hope to modernise as imports boom - 11 hours ago
China’s Mars probe Tianwen-1 expected to enter the red planet’s orbit next month
China’s Mars probe spacecraft is due to enter the red planet’s orbit within a month after traveling 400m kilometres since its launch in July
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2021/01/03/china-s-mars-probe-tianwen-1-expected-to-enter-the-red-planet-s-orbit-next-month
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels
#World