Chinese manufactruing index hits 10 year high | DW News

In China manufacturing and the economy continue to recover: A key measure – the Purchasing Managers’ Index – reached the highest level in October since January 2011. It’s just the latest sign of a recovering economy in the Asian powerhouse. Another is the return of business in Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the outbreak began. But China’s approach is hardly duplicable: Beijing’s one-party rule and its massive mobilization make it an anomaly among large economies. Even if its rebound is enviable.

