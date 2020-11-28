Chinese shuttlecock jugglers showcase their skills on safe distance

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Fans of a healthy lifestyle and outdoor activity in Zhongshan City showcased their skills mastering a shuttlecock as they held their workout in Fengshan Park on Thursday.

The daily training begins early in the morning and lasts two hours. The open-air activity respecting the social distancing precautions has led to more people joining the team.

“I saw them playing in the park, so I followed them. Now I have been playing for almost ten years. It’s a great atmosphere here. And the shuttlecock is good for health,” recalled shuttlecock juggler Chen Huanhao.

Chen Tianyi explained that the activity requires patience and is more complicated than it might seem at first sight.

“Only when the kicking technique is mature can you kick well, it takes two to three years of practice to kick smoothly, and you need to have enough patience to learn,” said shuttlecock enthusiast Chen Tianyi.

