Cicely Tyson, iconic US Black actress, dies at 96
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson has died at the age of 96. She was known for her portrayal of a strong, fiercely independent Black woman.
Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds has this report from Los Angeles, US.
