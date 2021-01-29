Share
Cicely Tyson, iconic US Black actress, dies at 96

Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson has died at the age of 96. She was known for her portrayal of a strong, fiercely independent Black woman.
Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds has this report from Los Angeles, US.
