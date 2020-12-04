-
Russia set to launch first doses of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine - 9 hours ago
Michelin-starred restaurant offers cook-at-home takeaways - 9 hours ago
CAR court rejects ex-president Bozize’s election candidacy - 10 hours ago
Who”s a clever dog? Talented pups skip rope and study math - 10 hours ago
French President Macron to give interview to Brut site after multiple allegations of police violence - 11 hours ago
France’s PM Castex unveils plans for Covid-19 rollout despite big popular scepticism - 11 hours ago
California governor orders new restrictions as COVID cases surge - 11 hours ago
Turkey imposes weekday curfew and full weekend lockdown as Covid-19 cases skyrocket - 11 hours ago
Cinema giant Warner Bros. will stream all its 2021 films, ‘streaming’s victory over theatres’ - 11 hours ago
Venezuela heads to Sunday’s key elections as ‘National Assembly is last opposition bastion’ - 11 hours ago
Cinema giant Warner Bros. will stream all its 2021 films, ‘streaming’s victory over theatres’
Hollywood cinema giant Warner Brothers has announced that all of its 2021 new films will be available to online streaming at the same time as theatrical releases. Studios used to delay availability on streaming platforms by several weeks after the theatre release. It is another blow to cinemas which have already been shuttered for most of the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “This is huge and could change Hollywood forever”, film industry analyst Jeff Bock says.
