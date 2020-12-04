Cinema giant Warner Bros. will stream all its 2021 films, ‘streaming’s victory over theatres’

Hollywood cinema giant Warner Brothers has announced that all of its 2021 new films will be available to online streaming at the same time as theatrical releases. Studios used to delay availability on streaming platforms by several weeks after the theatre release. It is another blow to cinemas which have already been shuttered for most of the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “This is huge and could change Hollywood forever”, film industry analyst Jeff Bock says.

