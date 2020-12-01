-
Vehicle driver kills 2, injures several in the German city of Trier - 58 mins ago
Nagorno-Karabakh: Christian sites ‘not in danger of destruction’, says Azerbaijani minister - 2 hours ago
Canada unveils largest economic relief package since WW2 - 2 hours ago
Climate change activists take energy giant Shell to court in The Hague over emissions - 3 hours ago
Amazon deforestation at highest level in 12 years, new data reveals - 3 hours ago
Ethiopia refugees in Sudan face hunger - 3 hours ago
Azerbaijan rolls into Lachin district, the last area ceded by Armenia - 4 hours ago
El Salvador: Hundreds of baby sea turtles released into ocean as part of conservation project - 4 hours ago
Britain and France step up border controls ahead of Brexit - 4 hours ago
Indian farmers fear reforms will drive down prices - 4 hours ago
The move by Friends of the Earth is the latest in a string of cases around the world in which activists are using the courtroom as a venue to fight for action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from governments and companies.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/12/01/climate-change-activists-take-energy-giant-shell-to-court-in-the-hague-over-emissions
