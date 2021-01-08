Share
‘Colette mon amour,’ a new documentary about the iconic Parisian concept store

3 hours ago

It’s no secret that fashion relies heavily on media attention. But fashion documentaries remain rare. All the more reason, then, to welcome the arrival of a film that tells the adventure of colette, an iconic, ground-breaking concept store on Paris’s rue Saint-Honoré that stood for 20 event-filled years, until 2017. Filmmakers Hugues and Eliane Lawson-Body were granted rare access to the boutique in its final months. 

