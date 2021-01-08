‘Colette mon amour,’ a new documentary about the iconic Parisian concept store

It’s no secret that fashion relies heavily on media attention. But fashion documentaries remain rare. All the more reason, then, to welcome the arrival of a film that tells the adventure of colette, an iconic, ground-breaking concept store on Paris’s rue Saint-Honoré that stood for 20 event-filled years, until 2017. Filmmakers Hugues and Eliane Lawson-Body were granted rare access to the boutique in its final months.

