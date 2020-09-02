-
Colombia: Bogota emerges from 5-month lockdown with “selective” quarantine
Bogota’s streets were once again busy and filled with people following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions after five months of lockdown, on Tuesday. People can be seen going about their everyday lives wearing face masks and cycling as Colombia ended its five months of national coronavirus lockdown, opting instead for selective isolation and distancing, and individual responsibility. Nevertheless, some residents believed that many were not abiding by coronavirus guidelines. “I see a lot of people in shops, and they do not uphold the necessary distance, they don’t wear masks,” said one local Angela Ardila. Neurophysiologist Juan Gomez added, “We are very emotional (touchy-feely), hugging each other a lot, shaking hands a lot, always in group meetings.” Restaurants are set to reopen tomorrow only allowing 25 percent of their normal capacity, while clubs and bars will remain closed until December 31.
