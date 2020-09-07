-
Russian opposition leader Navalny out of medically induced coma, says German hospital - 44 mins ago
-
Colombia: Guardians of the spectacled bear | Global Ideas - 56 mins ago
-
How much longer can the Belarusian president hold on? | Inside Story - 56 mins ago
-
Live: Assange extradition trial gets underway in London: stakeout - about 1 hour ago
-
Saudi Arabia reduces sentences of eight convicted in Khashoggi murder - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE: Assange supporters gather outside court as extradition trial gets underway - 2 hours ago
-
UK: US wants to ‘pluck’ Assange ‘back to their dungeouns’ – Assange”s father outside Old Bailey - 2 hours ago
-
London ‘must not play with peace in Ireland’ during Brexit trade talks, warns Irish lawmaker - 2 hours ago
-
Opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova reportedly arrested in Minsk - 2 hours ago
-
Nearly 300 Rohingya reach Indonesia ‘after seven months at sea’ - 2 hours ago
Colombia: Guardians of the spectacled bear | Global Ideas
The spectacled bear is native to the Andes. But poaching, rapid urban growth and increasing deforestation in Colombia have been forcing the animal to look for new habitats.
