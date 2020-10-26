-
Can Wisconsin be the ‘tipping point’ in the 2020 US election? - 7 mins ago
-
Tensions rise ahead of Ivory Coast election - 9 mins ago
-
Boycotts over cartoons threaten French exports to Middle Eastern countries - 16 mins ago
-
Cameroon: Protest in Kumba after gunmen kill several children in school shooting - 36 mins ago
-
Pomp and caution as El Gouna Film Festival opens in Egypt - 37 mins ago
-
Colombia kills top ELN guerrilla commander - 38 mins ago
-
US-brokered ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh fails | DW News - 39 mins ago
-
An American Affair: Trump & the FBI - 44 mins ago
-
Egypt: Vote counting underway as first round of parliamentary elections concludes - 55 mins ago
-
USA: Hundreds join “Jews for Trump” car parade in NYC - about 1 hour ago
Colombia kills top ELN guerrilla commander
Colombia’s president has announced the death of a prominent National Liberation Army rebel commander. Andres Felipe Vanegas Londono, who used the alias Uriel, was said to be responsible for kidnappings, murdering human rights activists and security force members, and the forced recruitment of minors.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en