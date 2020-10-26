Colombia kills top ELN guerrilla commander

Colombia’s president has announced the death of a prominent National Liberation Army rebel commander. Andres Felipe Vanegas Londono, who used the alias Uriel, was said to be responsible for kidnappings, murdering human rights activists and security force members, and the forced recruitment of minors.

