Concussion substitutes: System in place at Club World Cup in Qatar

For the first time at a FIFA tournament, concussion substitutes are being trialled in Qatar at the Club World Cup.

This means even if a team has used all its allowed replacements, an additional substitute can be brought on

if a player is struggling with a head injury.

A similar system is already used in rugby where the use of temporary replacements gives medical staff longer to assess a player before deciding if they are fit to continue.

FIFA says the system being used at this tournament is on trial only and more research is needed before any permanent changes to the laws are approved.

Al Jazeera’s Andy Richardson reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Qatar #Club World Cup