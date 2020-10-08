Confusion over US stimulus plans as Pelosi rejects airline aid

US lawmakers are still discussing a possible stimulus plan, after Donald Trump called off bipartisan negotiations and then backtracked on his decision. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has added to the confusion by rejecting a ‘standalone’ aid package for the airline industry. The labor market meanwhile shows more signs of stalling, as unemployment claims remain high. Also in the show – the French government expands its support for small businesses, and Google loses a court case over paying for news content.

