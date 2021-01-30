-
Copa Libertadores final: No fans allowed in to watch at Maracana
The final of the biggest South American football event – Copa Libertadores – is being played at Brazil’s iconic Maracana Stadium. However, because of the pandemic, football fans will not be allowed inside. The match will take place behind closed doors.
Al Jazeera’s Monica Yanakiew reports from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.
