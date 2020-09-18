-
What would a year of distance learning mean for children in California? - 15 mins ago
-
French doctors fight proposed government ban on virginity certificates - 27 mins ago
-
LIVE: UN Human Rights Council holds debate on Belarus – Tikhanovskaya to speak - 41 mins ago
-
Netherlands: World”s first living coffin provides eco-conscious burial solution - 50 mins ago
-
Lyon, French capital of gastronomy - 51 mins ago
-
Boris’ Brexit plan: economic disaster or cunningly brilliant? | Question Time – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
Blazes devastate huge parts of Brazil’s Pantanal wetlands | DW News - 2 hours ago
-
Greece: Zakynthos battered by rain and wind as Storm Janus approaches - 2 hours ago
-
Belarus unrest: UN Human Rights Council debates violence & arrests - 2 hours ago
-
Corona-mafia? Organised crime setting sights on EU Recovery Fund, experts warn - 2 hours ago
Coronavirus cases top 30 million worldwide
#Coronavirus infections topped 30 million around the globe on Thursday as the World Health Organization warned of “alarming rates of transmission” across Europe and cautioned against shortening quarantine periods.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en