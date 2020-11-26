Coronavirus: England unveils map of restrictions with 99% of population in two toughest tiers

England will exit its second national lockdown on December 1 and return to a multi-tier system with restrictions imposed depending on the local area’s epidemiological situation.

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/11/26/coronavirus-england-unveils-map-of-restrictions-with-99-of-population-in-two-toughest-tier

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Subscribe to our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#World