Trump refuses to concede but provides no evidence of electoral fraud - 14 mins ago
Coronavirus: Global cases pass 50 million as Europe locks down - 29 mins ago
Future relations: NATO looks to restore stronger alliance under Biden - 42 mins ago
Trump lawsuits: President ask courts to overturn results in key States - 44 mins ago
Mental health alert: Medical staff on frontline have to deal with suply and personnel shortage - 46 mins ago
Bolivia’s new President Luis Arce promises to fix ailing economy - 48 mins ago
Second wave in France: France overtakes Russia in the number of confirmed infections - 49 mins ago
Future relations: European hopes for a US reset could be disappointed - 54 mins ago
America transitions: Trump refuses to concede, repeats unfounded allegations of fraud - 56 mins ago
EU to ‘intensify cooperation’ with new US government, von der Leyen says - about 1 hour ago
Coronavirus: Global cases pass 50 million as Europe locks down
Hospitalisations are rising as European countries address an aggressive second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
