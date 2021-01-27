-
Coronavirus pandemic: Confusion over AstraZeneca-EU talks on vaccine delay
The European Union is asking #AstraZeneca to publish the contract it signed with the bloc on #Covid-19 vaccine supplies, an #EU official said on Wednesday, in an escalation of the row over delivery delays. The company pulled out of a meeting with the European Union scheduled for Wednesday, the official said. FRANCE 24’s Dave Keating tells us more.
