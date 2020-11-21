-
Haiti: Police officers burn govt cars in protest over pay in Port-au-Prince - 29 mins ago
-
Our Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War review! – BBC The Social - 29 mins ago
-
USA: Trump campaign makes legal objections as Milwaukee County starts recount - 31 mins ago
-
Uganda’s Bobi Wine released, 37 dead in protests over his arrest - 31 mins ago
-
Argentina: Nurses rally for better wages amid pandemic in Buenos Aires - 35 mins ago
-
Protesters vandalise Sao Paulo Carrefour store after Black man killed by chain”s security guards - 47 mins ago
-
Brazil: Protesters rally outside Carrefour store where Black man was killed by security guards - 51 mins ago
-
Coronavirus pandemic, economic crisis set to dominate Saudi-hosted G20 summit - 54 mins ago
-
USA: Suspect still at large after 8 injured in shopping centre shooting near Milwaukee - 57 mins ago
-
USA: Mural celebrating Ruth Bader Ginsburg graces Manhattan building - about 1 hour ago
Coronavirus pandemic, economic crisis set to dominate Saudi-hosted G20 summit
Saudi Arabia hosts the G20 summit Saturday in a first for an Arab nation, with the downsized virtual forum dominated by efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and a crippling economic crisis.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en