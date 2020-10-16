Coronavirus pandemic: Europe struggles to contain sharp rise in infections

European Union leaders have agreed to hold video conferences almost on a weekly basis to coordinate national measures against the #Covid-19 pandemic, as the continent battles a spike in infections. The #EU’s 27 nations fought Covid-19 with different, sometimes contrasting measures, in the first months of the pandemic. The tighter coordination is expected to avoid a repetition of divisions seen after the first outbreaks. FRANCE 24’s International Affairs editor Philip Turle explains.

