Coronavirus pandemic: Even with virus under control, Wuhan playing it safe

The chinese practice of wearing #masks to reduce the spread of #Covid-19 was adopted universally and from the very beginning of the outbreak. But with the country now having largelly conquered the virus, why is so many #Chinese still wearing masks. FRANCE 24’s Charles Pellegrin headed to Wuhan to find out.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en