-
India demolishes homes of nomadic tribes in Kashmir - 6 hours ago
-
US: COVID-19 led to ‘largest exodus of health officials’ - 6 hours ago
-
Libya’s UNESCO sites endangered amid war - 6 hours ago
-
Iran: People will ‘take revenge’ for Soleimani’s death, daughter says *EXCLUSIVE* *PARTNER CONTENT* - 6 hours ago
-
Germany: Shoppers make final purchases before retail stores close for latest lockdown - 6 hours ago
-
Macron plans referendum to add climate clause to constitution - 6 hours ago
-
Netherlands to go into tough, 5-week lockdown over Christmas - 6 hours ago
-
France’s culture sector mobilises over continued closures as Covid-19 lockdown lifts - 6 hours ago
-
Coronavirus pandemic in France: Culture sector workers protest closures - 6 hours ago
-
Coronavirus pandemic: Even with virus under control, Wuhan playing it safe - 6 hours ago
Coronavirus pandemic: Even with virus under control, Wuhan playing it safe
The chinese practice of wearing #masks to reduce the spread of #Covid-19 was adopted universally and from the very beginning of the outbreak. But with the country now having largelly conquered the virus, why is so many #Chinese still wearing masks. FRANCE 24’s Charles Pellegrin headed to Wuhan to find out.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en