Coronavirus pandemic: French govt lays out vaccine rollout strategy
People in #France could start receiving the #Covid-19 #vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech in the last week of December if European Union authorities approve it next week, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday. Castex told parliament that the vaccination campaign in France would be stepped up in January and he confirmed that the elderly would come first in the queue.
