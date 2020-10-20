-
Russia announces production of 300,000 vaccine doses | DW News - 38 mins ago
-
Germany: Armenian church condemns Berlin”s inactive position in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict - 59 mins ago
-
Moscow police detain theatregoer for refusing to wear mask - about 1 hour ago
-
Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyzstan needs to change ‘political culture’ | Talk to Al Jazeera - about 1 hour ago
-
USA: Globe-shaped bar from Hitler’s yacht up for auction in Maryland - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE: Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin takes part in 17th Annual Meeting of Valdai Discussion - 2 hours ago
-
-
Denmark: Submarine murderer Peter Madsen attempts prison break with “bomb” - 2 hours ago
-
US charges six members of Russian military intelligence over cyberattacks - 2 hours ago
-
Coronavirus pandemic: French health workers raise alarm about difficult working conditions - 2 hours ago
Coronavirus pandemic: French health workers raise alarm about difficult working conditions
Doctors, nurses… Several hundred health workers took to the streets of Paris last week to protest against conditions in French hospitals, as the number of new coronavirus cases surges across the country.
