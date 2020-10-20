Coronavirus pandemic: French health workers raise alarm about difficult working conditions

Doctors, nurses… Several hundred health workers took to the streets of Paris last week to protest against conditions in French hospitals, as the number of new coronavirus cases surges across the country.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en