Coronavirus pandemic: How UK lockdown will affect border control in Europe?

Prime Minister Boris #Johnson on Monday announced a six-week #lockdown for England’s 56 million people, including the closure of schools, after a surge in #coronavirus cases brought warnings that hospitals could soon face collapse. How will this lockdown affect border control in Europe? FRANCE 24’s International Affairs Editor Armen Georgian explains.

