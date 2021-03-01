-
Coronavirus pandemic in Europe: Germany introduces tough checks at some borders
#Germany on Sunday classed #France’s #Covid-battered #Moselle region as a high risk area for virus variants, triggering tougher entry requirements at the #border between the two neighbours. Germany has already introduced tough checks at its borders with the Czech Republic and Austria’s Tyrol region, ignoring calls from Brussels to keep borders within the bloc open. FRANCE 24’s Nick Spicer reports from Berlin.
