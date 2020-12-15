-
India demolishes homes of nomadic tribes in Kashmir - 6 hours ago
-
US: COVID-19 led to ‘largest exodus of health officials’ - 6 hours ago
-
Libya’s UNESCO sites endangered amid war - 6 hours ago
-
Iran: People will ‘take revenge’ for Soleimani’s death, daughter says *EXCLUSIVE* *PARTNER CONTENT* - 6 hours ago
-
Germany: Shoppers make final purchases before retail stores close for latest lockdown - 6 hours ago
-
Macron plans referendum to add climate clause to constitution - 6 hours ago
-
Netherlands to go into tough, 5-week lockdown over Christmas - 6 hours ago
-
France’s culture sector mobilises over continued closures as Covid-19 lockdown lifts - 6 hours ago
-
Coronavirus pandemic in France: Culture sector workers protest closures - 6 hours ago
-
Coronavirus pandemic: Even with virus under control, Wuhan playing it safe - 6 hours ago
Coronavirus pandemic in France: Culture sector workers protest closures
#France’s government announced in November that a lockdown imposed at the end of October to tackle a second coronavirus wave would be partially lifted by Dec. 15 and would include the re-opening of #cultural venues. But last Thursday Prime Minister Jean #Castex said museums, cinemas and theatres would not re-open before at least the beginning of January as the target of keeping daily new infections below 5,000 had not been met.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en