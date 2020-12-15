Share
Coronavirus pandemic in France: Culture sector workers protest closures

6 hours ago

#France’s government announced in November that a lockdown imposed at the end of October to tackle a second coronavirus wave would be partially lifted by Dec. 15 and would include the re-opening of #cultural venues. But last Thursday Prime Minister Jean #Castex said museums, cinemas and theatres would not re-open before at least the beginning of January as the target of keeping daily new infections below 5,000 had not been met.

