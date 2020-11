Coronavirus pandemic in Spain: Comprehensive vaccination program to begin in January

#Spain will begin a comprehensive #coronavirus #vaccination programme in January, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday. He said Spain and Germany were the first European Union countries to have a complete vaccination plan in place. FRANCE 24’s Sarrah Morris tells us more.

