-
An essential service? Man fined after breaking lockdown rules to ‘smash a guy’s face’ - 2 hours ago
-
Lockerbie: Appeal to posthumously clear the man convicted of 1988 bombing gets underway - 2 hours ago
-
Has capitalism turned the COVID-19 emergency into a disaster? | All Hail The Lockdown - 2 hours ago
-
Let”s Meow! App aims to TRANSLATE cat sounds into human words - 2 hours ago
-
An exclusive look inside a Tigray town scarred by Ethiopian conflict - 3 hours ago
-
Paris migrant camp dismantled: Police used tear gas against asylum seekers - 3 hours ago
-
Coronavirus pandemic in Spain: Comprehensive vaccination program to begin in January - 3 hours ago
-
Ursula von der Leyen makes a statement | LIVE - 3 hours ago
-
Funniest DRUNK 999 call EVER? – BBC - 3 hours ago
-
Spain: Boeing 747 catches fire while parked at Castellon airport - 3 hours ago
Coronavirus pandemic in Spain: Comprehensive vaccination program to begin in January
#Spain will begin a comprehensive #coronavirus #vaccination programme in January, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday. He said Spain and Germany were the first European Union countries to have a complete vaccination plan in place. FRANCE 24’s Sarrah Morris tells us more.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en