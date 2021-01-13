-
US-Iran tensions: Pompeo alleges Iran new ‘home base’ of Al-Qaeda - 2 mins ago
Trump impeachment: Several Republican lawmakers begin to turn on President - 3 mins ago
Tai Chi enters UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list - 4 mins ago
Coronavirus pandemic in Portugal: New lockdown looming amid record deaths - 5 mins ago
Lab-grown meat: The future of food? - 18 mins ago
YouTube suspends uploads to Donald Trump’s channel over violence fears - 54 mins ago
Republicans, business partners cut ties to Trump | DW News - about 1 hour ago
Coronavirus pandemic: Ireland records highest transmission rate in the world - about 1 hour ago
Virus-hit Italy faces political crisis over EU recovery plan - about 1 hour ago
Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege - about 1 hour ago
Coronavirus pandemic: Ireland records highest transmission rate in the world
In the midst of a third wave of #coronavirus infections, #Ireland now holds the unhappy title of the nation with the highest #transmission rate in the world. In December, the country had the lowest incidence rate in the European Union after becoming the first member country to launch a second lockdown. But now it sits atop a world table tracking fresh infections. There were 1,288 confirmed cases per million of the population on Monday according to data compiled by Oxford University — placing Ireland first, ahead of the Czech Republic and Slovenia.
