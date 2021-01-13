Coronavirus pandemic: Ireland records highest transmission rate in the world

In the midst of a third wave of #coronavirus infections, #Ireland now holds the unhappy title of the nation with the highest #transmission rate in the world. In December, the country had the lowest incidence rate in the European Union after becoming the first member country to launch a second lockdown. But now it sits atop a world table tracking fresh infections. There were 1,288 confirmed cases per million of the population on Monday according to data compiled by Oxford University — placing Ireland first, ahead of the Czech Republic and Slovenia.

