Coronavirus pandemic: Israel celebrates record-setting vaccination drive
#Israel’s initial #vaccination rollout appears to be unfolding successfully, with some two million citizens having received the first of two required injections of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab, a pace widely described as the world’s fastest per capita. #Covid
