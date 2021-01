Coronavirus pandemic: Israel celebrates record-setting vaccination drive

#Israel’s initial #vaccination rollout appears to be unfolding successfully, with some two million citizens having received the first of two required injections of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab, a pace widely described as the world’s fastest per capita. #Covid

