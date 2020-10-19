Coronavirus pandemic: Protests in Prague over virus restrictions

#Czech police used tear gas and a water cannon to disperse hundreds of #protesters after a rally Sunday in #Prague against government restrictions to slow the spread of #coronavirus infections. The Czech Republic has been facing a record surge in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, making it one of the hardest hit countries in Europe.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en