Coronavirus pandemic: Protests in Prague over virus restrictions
#Czech police used tear gas and a water cannon to disperse hundreds of #protesters after a rally Sunday in #Prague against government restrictions to slow the spread of #coronavirus infections. The Czech Republic has been facing a record surge in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, making it one of the hardest hit countries in Europe.
