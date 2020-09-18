Coronavirus pandemic: Second nationwide virus lockdown goes into force in Israel

Israel imposed a second nationwide lockdown on Friday to tackle one of the world’s highest coronavirus infection rates, hours before the Jewish holiday season begins. FRANCE 24’s Irris Makler tells us more.

