Coronavirus pandemic: Some of the wealthiest countries pledge to share vaccines
French President Emmanuel #Macron has proposed that rich #WesternCountries transfer 3-5 percent of their stock of #Covid-19 #vaccines to #Africa, in an interview with the Financial Times published on Thursday. With developing countries struggling in the race to vaccinate their populations against the coronavirus, Macron argued that failure to share the vaccine would exacerbate global inequality. FRANCE 24’s International Affairs Editor Armen Georgian tells us more.
