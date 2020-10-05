Coronavirus update: Latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic | DW News

The latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic:

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has again declared victory over the coronavirus. She said restrictions in Auckland would be lifted after no new cases were confirmed for ten days. New Zealand appeared to stamp out the virus in May, but a new outbreak hit Auckland in August.

Iceland has introduced new restrictions following a spike in coronavirus infections. The latest wave of infections is thought to be much higher than earlier this year. Bars, clubs and gyms all have to close, and gatherings of more than 20 people are now banned.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen says she is self-isolating until Tuesday after she attended a meeting with somone who tested positive for coronavirus. She said she tested negative last Thursday but would be testing again today. We’ll have more details as they comes in.

The World Health Organization is calling Italy an example of best practice in dealing with the coronavirus. Watchdogs are praising both government policies and citizen discipline. DW’s Georg Matthes went to Milan to see the people there are faring.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is seeking to close all non-essential businesses and schools in nine neighborhoods that have been identified as virus clusters. Up to five-hundred-thousand people could be affected by the proposed shutdown.

The French capital Paris is being placed on maximum alert for two weeks to curb a new rise in infections. Bars will remain closed and restaurants will have to implement stricter sanitary protocols. The new measures take effect on Tuesday.

In the Phillipines, some 25 million students have begun classes at home. President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered schools to remain shut until a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available.

