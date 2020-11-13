-
Coronavirus vaccines: Big pharma’s next cash cow?
Ten corona vaccine candidates are now in late-stage trials. The world is already celebrating what could be the breakthrough in fighting COVID-19. Pharmaceutical companies are also cheering. The public sector has invested billions more in development. but it’s the private sector that will rake in the cash. Under existing agreements, they control the price and get the profits. Pharma firms say development is expensive and time consuming. and results are not guaranteed.
It’s a gamble for governments too, which are reserving millions of doses of what they hope will work. Still other coronaviruses could come along. Vaccines could become big pharma’s new cash cow.
