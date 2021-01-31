-
How will China react to the UK’s Hong Kong BN(O) visa scheme? | DW News - 17 mins ago
-
Grammy-nominated Scottish artist, Sophie, dies after fall from Athens balcony - 27 mins ago
-
Race to save the northern white rhino boosted as two more embryos produced - 38 mins ago
-
UK applying to join Asia-Pacific free trade pact CPTPP 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 2 hours ago
-
Romania: Protesters call for accountability after fatal hospital fire - 2 hours ago
-
Russia braces for fresh protests amid crackdown on Navalny allies - 3 hours ago
-
Coronavirus vaccines ‘must be available for everyone, everywhere’ | UN Deputy Secretary General - 3 hours ago
-
Macron defends decision not to impose lockdown in France as virus cases rise - 3 hours ago
-
Latin America imposes curbs to confront second COVID-19 wave - 3 hours ago
-
Russia braces for fresh protests in support of Navalny despite crackdown - 4 hours ago
Coronavirus vaccines ‘must be available for everyone, everywhere’ | UN Deputy Secretary General
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa and World Health Organization chief Tedros Ghebreyesus have lashed out at vaccine nationalism, as the gap for COVID-19 vaccine supplies between rich and poor countries widens.
Africa is experiencing an aggressive second wave of the coronavirus, recording 32,000 new cases every day. While other countries have long begun vaccinating people, only a small number of countries in Africa have actually began administering vaccines.
DW’s Christine Mhundwa speaks with UN Deputy Secretary General Amina J. Mohammed.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dwnews
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/dwdeutsch
#Coronavirus #Vaccine #Covax