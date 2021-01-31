Coronavirus vaccines ‘must be available for everyone, everywhere’ | UN Deputy Secretary General

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa and World Health Organization chief Tedros Ghebreyesus have lashed out at vaccine nationalism, as the gap for COVID-19 vaccine supplies between rich and poor countries widens.

Africa is experiencing an aggressive second wave of the coronavirus, recording 32,000 new cases every day. While other countries have long begun vaccinating people, only a small number of countries in Africa have actually began administering vaccines.

DW’s Christine Mhundwa speaks with UN Deputy Secretary General Amina J. Mohammed.

