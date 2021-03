COVAX vaccine programme to deliver 237 mln doses to 142 nations by end-May

The #COVAX #vaccine-sharing programme said on Tuesday it will deliver 237 million doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 shot to 142 countries by the end of May as it steps up the global roll-out of its vaccine supplies. #WHO

